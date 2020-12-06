New Delhi: The national capital is expected to receive its first batch of coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccines by the end of December, officials of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, the first vaccine storage facility in the city said. The statement comes as cold chain points across the country are remodelling themselves to support the storage of the coronavirus vaccine. Cold chain spaces are designed to keep COVID vaccines at the recommended temperature from the time of its manufacture till it reaches the target beneficiary. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: 5th Round of Talks Remain Inconclusive, Next Meet on Dec 9; Bharat Bandh on Dec 8 | Top Points

Notably, five vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials in India under the Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Russian Sputnik – V in collaboration with Dr Reddy, and Biological E. The Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which is testing and manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca candidate, has said that it will apply for emergency marketing authorisation of the vaccine in little over a month`s time. The vaccine being manufactured by it can be stored at temperatures between 2 and 8-degree Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature at which vaccines can be kept to maintain the cold chain in most areas in the country is -25-degree Celsius as there is only one vaccine in India — Bharat Biotech's Rotavirus vaccine — which needs to be stored at -20-degree Celsius.

“The vaccine doses would arrive at the storage units by the end of December. To store them in Delhi, we have demarcated a building on the campus which is currently undergoing refurbishment,” said BL Sherwal, medical director of the hospital.

The central government has found a three-storey building (spawn over an area of 5,000 square metres) in the hospital premises to be suitable for storage of the vaccine.

“The Centre would provide us with deep refrigerators with storage capacity ranging from -20 to -70-degree Celsius. Besides, model 228, which are regular refrigerators used to store medical drugs, would also come along,” Sherwal told IANS.

Last month, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had launched a massive exercise to create storage space for the vaccine when it arrives. The chief minister had issued instructions to prepare a 1.23 lakh litre cold chain storage capacity in the state by mid-December.

Official sources said additional cold chain storage facilities are being created in 26 districts in the state. Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Basti, Kanpur Dehat, Hathras, and Siddhartha Nagar already have sufficient space for keeping ice-lined refrigerators holding 36,901 litres. Arrangements in other districts are being made in a phased manner and the entire exercise to build cold chain space of 1,23,205 litres will be completed by December 15

