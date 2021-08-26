New Delhi: India has achieved an “unprecedented milestone” by getting 50 per cent of the entire eligible population vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya noted on Thursday. With this, the country’s vaccination coverage for the 18+ age group has surpassed 61 crore, of which nearly 68 lakh (67,87,305) vaccine doses were administered today.Also Read - School Reopening News: Madhya Pradesh Contemplating To Reopen School For Classes 6-8 From Next Month

More than 23 lakh (23,18,95,731) individuals in the 18-44 age group have received their first dose and over 2 lakh (2,33,74,357) their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the Covid vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs), followed by frontline workers (FLWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions, followed by vaccination for all above 45 years from April 1.

Finally, the government expanded its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Currently, clinical trials are underway in India for the next age group, that is, age 12 and above. The government is also in talks with Pfizer and Moderna whose vaccines have been granted emergency use for kids by several countries.