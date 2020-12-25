New Delhi: The Indian government is all set to roll out the vaccine against novel coronavirus across the country. “Till today, the State level trainings completed in all States/UTs with the participation of more than 7000 district level trainees, except Lakshadweep which will conduct it soon on 29th Dec”, a statement released by the Indian government said, adding that a dry run for vaccine administration will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab next week. Also Read - Why Patients With Higher BMI Must Be Cautious to Stay Away from COVID

Is a COVID vaccine scheduled anytime soon? Also Read - Coronavirus: India Records 23,068 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours, 24,661 New Discharges

Yes, vaccine trials are under different stages of finalization. The government of India is geared to launch a vaccine for COVID 19 soon. For more information and updates visit www.mohfw.gov.in. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Received Death Threats During COVID-19 Phase: They Said 'You Should Kill Yourself'

Will COVID 19 vaccine be given to everyone simultaneously?

Based on the potential availability of vaccines the Government of India has selected the priority groups who will be vaccinated on priority as they are at higher risk. The first group includes healthcare and frontline workers. The second group to receive COVID 19 vaccine will be persons over 50 years of age and persons under 50 years with comorbid conditions.

Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?

Vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine for protecting one-self against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers.

Will the vaccine be safe as it is being tested and introduced in a short span of time?

Vaccines will be introduced in the country only after the regulatory bodies clear it based on its safety and efficacy.

Is it necessary for a COVID recovered person to take the vaccine?

Yes, it is advisable to receive complete schedule of COVID vaccine irrespective of past history of infection with COVID-19. This will help in developing a strong immune response against

the disease.

How will I know if I am eligible for vaccination?

In the initial phase, COVID 19 vaccine will be provided to the priority group- Health Care and Front-line workers. The 50 plus age group may also begin early based on vaccine availability. The eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number regarding the Health Facility where the vaccination will be provided and the scheduled time for the same. This will be done to avoid any inconvenience in the registration and vaccination of beneficiaries.

Can a person get the COVID-19 vaccine without registration with Health Department?

No, registration of beneficiary is mandatory for vaccination for COVID 19. Only after registration the information on the session site

to visit and time will be shared with the beneficiary.