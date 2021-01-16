New Delhi: The world’s largest vaccination drive kicked off across India on Saturday morning with a grand total of 1,91,181 citizens getting inoculated against the target of three lakh people set by the government. Covishield and Covaxin were the two vaccines – as approved by the Centre – given to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - 52 Healthcare Workers Show Adverse Reactions COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in Delhi, 1 Hospitalised

As many as 16,755 vaccinators across states in a total of 3,352 sessions led the nationwide exercise of vaccine rollout. The government noted that the shortfall on the target witnessed on Day 1 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive were majorly voluntary dropouts.

Here are the top developments of the day:

1. The Serum Institute of India-produced Covishield was supplied to all States/UTs, while Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was supplied to 12 states, the health ministry noted. Eleven states administered both vaccines today.

2. Maharashtra temporarily suspended inoculation drive till Monday over technical issues with the Centre’s CoWIN app for vaccination registration. Similar glitches were also reported in West Bengal.

3. The Odisha administration also decided to halt the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination for a day on Sunday to observe those who received the vaccine today. Odisha was the first state to announce a halt in the vaccination drive.

4. At least 52 healthcare workers who were administered the first jab of coronavirus vaccine in Delhi on Saturday suffered side-effects. While 51 of them showed minor reactions, one recipient suffered “severe” Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) and was eventually hospitalised at AIIMS.

5. Speculation arose regarding the safety and efficacy of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin after the Centre removed the option for the recipient on which vaccine jab to take.

6. Resident doctors at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital aslo raised concerns and said they wanted to be administered the Serum Institute’s Covishield instead of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin due to “apprehensions over lack of complete trial”.

7. The Centre has, however, sought to underplay such apprehensions saying “a lot of work” had gone into the development of both vaccines.

8. Bharat Biotech announced that beneficiaries of Covaxin will be paid compensation in such cases. Notably, those who get inoculated with Covaxin have to fill a three-page informed consent form, which states that the beneficiary has given his/her consent to the vaccine and is aware of the vaccine and its side-effects (if any).

9. Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker became the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

10. Launching the mega vaccination drive this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded people that the vaccine needs to be taken in two shots. He reassured the country that emergency use authorisation was given to two indigenous vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness, and urged people to beware of propaganda and rumours.