New Delhi: Registration for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive will begin at 4 PM today and all eligible citizens above the age of 18 years can register online on the Co-WIN portal and Aarogya Setu app. The process of registration will remain the same as it has been so far and the same set of documents will be needed. However, a lot of speculation has been raised and rumours circulated leading to an array of questions. So, before you head out to take your vaccine jab, take a look at these frequently asked questions. First and foremost, the most important question is: Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge 2021: BCCI Likely to Postpone Event Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Is it necessary to take the COVID-19 vaccine?

Absolutely yes. While reports have suggested that the vaccine does not guarantee full protection from COVID-19 mutant strains, it is pertinent to take the vaccine in order to reduce the chances of hospitalisation or worse, death, in case you are infected. Doctors have said that taking the vaccine shot can significantly reduce the risk of serious infection in case a person contracts the disease later. Also Read - Asian Boxing Championship Moved From Delhi to Dubai Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Do both vaccine shots have to be the same?

Yes. If you have taken Covishield as your first shot, you have to take Covishield for the second dose to attain maximum immunity. Please inform the vaccinator of your previous dosage. Also Read - Add These 5-Zinc-Rich Foods To Your Diet To Boost Your Immune System

Does the second shot of COVID-19 vaccine have to be taken at the same centre as the first one?

No. As long as a COVID-19 vaccination centre has the same vaccine like the one you took before, the second shot can be taken from any centre.

What if I test COVID-19 positive after taking a vaccine jab?

If you have tested positive after taking the first shot of coronavirus vaccine, wait for 14 days to recover, take another test and if you test negative, go ahead for the second vaccine shot.

Can vaccine shot be taken during menstruation?

Yes. The government has busted the myth and said it is perfectly safe to take your COVID-19 vaccine jab during menstruation.

How much will each vaccine cost?

In the first and second phase, the COVID-19 vaccine was free of cost at government centres and at a nominal cost of Rs 250 at private centres. However, this time, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have placed a price to get vaccinated.

For Covishield, SII has set the price at Rs 400 at government centres and Rs 600 at private centres.

For Covaxin, the price is Rs 600 for state governments and Rs 1,200 for private hospitals.

What about Sputnik V?

Yes, the Russian vaccine Sputnik V will also be available for Phase 3 vaccination drive. The Russian vaccine, which has the highest efficacy rate so far, is arriving in India on May 1 and will be distributed to states subsequently. Sputnik V will be priced at Rs 750 in India, sold by Dr Reddy’s.

Will the vaccine be available at pharmacies?

No, not yet. Initially, the COVID-19 vaccines will be available only at government and private hospitals. According to SII CEO Adar Poonawalla, Covishield may enter the private retail market “in six months or so”.

Click HERE to know how to register on Co-WIN app.