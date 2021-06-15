New Delhi: Apart from finding available slots, Paytm users can now book their vaccination appointment for both Covishield and Covaxin at the nearest centre via the app. This comes weeks after the Centre released new guidelines for the integration of CoWIN with third-party applications, easing the way for such apps to offer vaccine bookings. Previously, giants like Facebook and Google to startups such as HealthifyMe have introduced a slew of tools to help people find slots for vaccination appointments. Also Read - Single Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Sufficient For Those Already Infected, Says Study

“Paytm users can now search, discover & also book their vaccination slots for both Covaxin and Covishield at the nearest centre through the Paytm app. The service would help Indians seamlessly book vaccination slots and gain immunity, helping in fighting the ongoing pandemic,” Paytm, India’s leading digital financial services platform said in a statement. Also Read - Medicines From The Sky: Flipkart to Pilot Drone Delivery of Vaccines, Drugs in Telangana

In May as vaccination opened for all in India, the company had launched Vaccine Finder on the app, with advanced filtering options that helped the user generate leads for vaccine booking, including information such as the type of vaccine available and the fee charged for it.

With the slot booking option now available on the app, users across the country can successfully complete their vaccination process. Also Read - No need to Vaccinate Those Who Had Documented COVID Infection: Health Experts to PM Modi

“It is our endeavor to help India come out of this pandemic a lot stronger. Our vaccine finder will help citizens seamlessly book slots at the nearest center and get vaccinated”, said Paytm spokesperson.

The service is one of the many measures that Paytm has undertaken as part of its Covid-19 relief measures. Under its #OxygenForLife initiative, Paytm Foundation has donated Oxygen concentrators and is also setting up Oxygen Plants in government hospitals across the country.

How to book vaccination slot on Paytm