New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with chief ministers of all states on Monday to discuss the mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccine across India.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 4 pm on January 12, Monday, sources said.

The meeting comes as the country is preparing for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and the second nationwide mock drill on the drive was conducted on Friday.

The national drugs regulator DCGI has approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said soon it would be a reality to vaccinate the entire population in the country against COVID-19 after prioritising risk groups.

He said India has done extremely well in developing vaccines in the shortest possible time, and presently two vaccines have been given emergency use authorisation.

“In the next few days, also in the near future, we should be able to give this vaccine to our countrymen prioritising those who are at risk in public and private sectors. The government has already made known the scheme of things,” he added.