Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Two leading firms in the race for coronavirus vaccine – Pfizer and Serum Institute (Oxford-AztraZeneca) – have sought for the emergency use authorisation of their vaccine candidate in India to fast forward the process of immunization against the deadly viral disease. While both Pfizer and Oxford vaccines have shown promising results in phase 3 clinical trials, one of them is likely to cost more than the other.

The Pfizer-BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine showed 95 per cent efficacy in clinical trials and has already been rolled out for emergency use in the United Kingdom. However, given its strong conditions like temperature control of minus 70 degrees Celsius, the vaccine will be extremely difficult to be stored in India.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being administered by Pune's Serum Institute of India (SII), on the other hand, requires to be stored at two to eight degrees Celsius, which is an ideal temperature for being kept in cold storages in the country's both urban and rural parts.

Moreover, the US drugmaker said that the cost of its vaccine will depend on the amount ordered and Pfizer’s advance commitments with countries.

“During this pandemic phase, Pfizer will supply this vaccine only through government contracts based on agreements with respective government authorities and following regulatory authorisation or approval,” the global pharma major had stated.

Based on the supply deal in the US, the double dosage of the vaccine starts at a price tag of $39. In India, it is expected to be a little cheaper but it may still be an expensive cure for many.

Meanwhile, the Oxford vaccine will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two doses in India, the Serum Institute announced. The Oxford and AstraZeneca

Five vaccines are in advanced phases of clinical trials in India with the Serum Institute of India conducting phase-3 trial of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine, while the indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR has already started the phase-3 clinical trial. Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received the approval from the DCGI to start the phase-3 clinical trials of the indigenously-developed anti-coronavirus vaccine.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have announced that they commenced adaptive phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India, while Pfizer became the first pharma to seek emergency approval in the country.