New Delhi: Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic began, we have been wondering when the normalcy will return. Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla may have an answer for those who have been wanting to know by when life would be back to what it used to be. Also Read - US States to Start Getting Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine From Monday

Speaking at the Economic Times Global Business Summit, Poonawalla said that the vaccination drive will begin by January 2021. Notably, his company, which is manufacturing Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in India, is hoping to get an approval for emergency use of the immunisation by the end of this month. Also Read - Haryana Govt Requests Centre to Include MPs & MLAs Among Priority Groups For COVID-19 Vaccination

“By this month-end, we might get an emergency licence [for the coronavirus vaccine], but the actual licence for wider use might come in at a later date. But we are confident that if the regulators give a nod, India’s vaccination drive can start by January 2021,” Adar Poonawalla said. Also Read - Did You Know Top 10 Questions People in India Asked Google in 2020?

He also added that once the vaccination drive starts, normal life can return by September-October.

“Once 20% of India gets the coronavirus vaccine, we can hopefully see the confidence and sentiments coming back, and by September-October next year hopefully there will be enough vaccines for everyone and normal life can return,” the SII Chief was quoted as saying.

The SII is currently conducting the phase-three clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield. Few days ago, the company had sought emergency use authorisation for its vaccine from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Further, reports also have it that the Serum Institute of India is close to signing a supply contract with the government at the Centre and likely to fix prices at Rs 250 ($3.39) per dose of the vaccine.

The Pune-based SII has collaborated with AstraZeneca and Oxford University for manufacturing the vaccine and is conducting phase-three clinical trials of the Covishield vaccine in India.