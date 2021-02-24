New Delhi: Moments after the Centre announced the second phase of coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to help her government achieve the aim of inoculating the people of Bengal free of cost. “A rapid vaccination programme is needed immediately for the interests of health and well-being of all concerned,” Banerjee said in the letter. Also Read - Haryana Schools For Classes 1-2 to Reopen From March 1 | Govt Issues Guidelines

”We would request you to kindly take up the matter with appropriate authority, so that state government is able to purchase the vaccines from designated point(s) on top priority basis, because the West Bengal government wants to provide vaccination free of cost to all the people,” the letter read. Also Read - PM Modi Biggest 'Dangaabaaz' of India, Worse Fate Than Trump Awaits Him, Says Mamata Banerjee

Till Tuesday, at least 8 lakh health workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the state. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Drive For 60 Plus Category Begins on March 1

Earlier today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the second phase of coronavirus vaccination will begin from March 1, that is next week. In this phase, people with an age over 60 years and those above the age of 45 years with comorbidities will be given the COVID-19 vaccine free-of-cost at 10,000 government hospitals. Meanwhile, candidates can also get the vaccine shot from over 20,000 private inoculation centres across the country by paying a nominal fee.

Election to the 294-member West Bengal assembly is due in April-May.

Election to the 294-member West Bengal assembly is due in April-May. There is a political warfare going on in the state between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP, which is willing to go to the farthest corner to win the upcoming elections.