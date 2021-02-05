New Delhi: The Centre has once again dismissed safety concerns arising out of Coronavirus vaccine saying there is no evidence to suggest link between the jab and deaths of 19 healthworkers. None of the deaths of healthcare workers have been attributed to coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in India, India Today quoted Dr VK Paul as telling reporters during a press conference yesterday. Also Read - Uttarakhand Schools to Reopen For Classes 6 to 9, 11 from February 8, Govt Issues SOPs

There is a structured mechanism to monitor adverse event following immunization (AEFI), Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, seeking to allay fears. Also Read - Coronavirus: Kuwait Suspends Commercial Activities, Restricts Entry of Non-citizens From Feb 7

“There are 19 deaths of vaccinated people. Postmortem of all these deaths have been carried out by a board of three doctors. The state AEFI committees have deliberated on all these matters. There is no evidence of deaths caused due to the vaccination and once the National AEFI Committee meets and deliberates on this, the data will be shared on public domain,” Rajesh Bhushan responded to a question. Also Read - More Than 21% Indians May Have Had COVID-19, Shows Latest Sero-survey; Large Population Still Vulnerable

“We have a total of 8,563 AEFIs which have been captured in our digital system. We have done vaccination in lakhs. So what percentage is this? 0.18 per cent only.”

Dr Paul, who is a chairman of the Centre’s National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, asserted, “It is settled that these vaccines are safe.”

“After giving 45 lakh doses, there are minimal side effects some times, like one person out of 1,150 persons got a side effect and no death has been attributed yet, proves that these vaccines are superbly safe and safest that can ever be devised,” the news portal quoted VK Paul as saying.

Notably, over 40 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against Coronavirus since the drive began on January 16.