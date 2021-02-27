New Delhi: Many states including Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu have been seeing an upward trend in their Coronavius curve, giving rise to speculation that new variants of the virus are responsible for the sudden spurt. A report by MoneyControl, however, said super spreader events may be more to blame than the mutations of the virus. Also Read - Covid-19 Variant N440K Spreading More in Southern States, Reveals Study; Warns New Strains to Keep Emerging

Talking to MoneyControl, Dr. V Ravi, Retired Professor of Neurobiology at NIMHAN and Nodal Officer for Genomic Confirmation of SARS-CoV-2, Government of Karnataka, said there was no evidence to suggest that new variants are causing a spike in Coronavirus cases. He said that the latest spike in Coronavirus cases has been triggered by super-spreader events and a lack of testing, tracking, and tracing to detect the virus spread.

“It is not true that we have our own Indian variant that has emerged with the amino acid mutations that have been seen in Maharashtra. These changes have been witnessed in other places as well. We have been doing genomic sequencing at NIMHANS. We have found both the 440 and the 484 mutations isolated in variants that have been circulating ever since the post lockdown period. There is no variant that has a propensity to spread higher than what has been identified in India,” he told the leading portal.

It must be noted that it is completely natural for viruses containing RNA to mutate with time. Sometimes the mutations are not strong enough to change the way a virus works. In some cases, the mutation may also make viruses weak. However, in the worst-case scenario, a mutation may help the virus to acquire the ability to reproduce faster.

Coronavirus guidelines

The home ministry Friday said the existing COVID-19 guidelines will remain in force till March 31. In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said while there has been a substantial decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution so as to fully overcome the pandemic. The states and union territories have also been advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population so as to break the chain of transmission and overcome the pandemic.

Accordingly, containment zones continue to be demarcated carefully; prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones; COVID-appropriate behaviour promoted and strictly enforced, and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously, the home ministry said.