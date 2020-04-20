New Delhi: Violence erupted in Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura on Sunday night after a mob allegedly tried to clear up barricades put up in the area by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Also Read - COVID-19: Centre Issues Guidelines For Officials; Telangana, Punjab And Delhi Not to Ease Lockdown Restrictions

BBMP officials, ASHA workers and police had gone in the area to bring 58 persons who were suspected to have contracted coronavirus. 15 of these people had already been sent to a hospital when the locals suddenly got agitated and refused to cooperate for further checkups. They allegedly also demanded the presence of the local MLA, only after which, they said, they will follow the officials’ instructions.

Soon, a mob of over 100 people gathered and started vandalising the barricades, allegedly assaulting even the officials.

Following the violence, senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Addressing the media, a senior officials said that CCTV footage will be verified and strict action taken against the perpetrators.

The remaining 43 coronavirus suspects, meanwhile, are likely to be shifted to hospital today.

Karnataka has recorded a total of 384 COVID-19 positive cases, out of which 370 are active and 14 casualties. It also recorded country’s first coronavirus-linked death, in Kalaburagi, last month.