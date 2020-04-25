New Delhi: At a time when the entire world is struggling to combat the spread of coronavirus outbreak, Yoga guru Ramdev has come up with a bizarre solution to treat COVID-19. Speaking at an event organised by a media organisation, Ramdev claimed that if COVID-19 positive patients put mustard oil through nostril, coronavirus will flow into their stomach and will get destroyed due to the acids present there. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Feels Cricket Activity Should Resume Only When COVID-19 is Completely Eradicated

He also talked about 'Ujjai', a special 'pranayama' (yoga) which could help in the treatment of the coronavirus. He demonstrated the exercise live at the event and asserted that doing the same is a self-testing for coronavirus.

Furthermore, Ramdev said that people who are suffering from heart problems, diabetes and other ailments, if they can hold their breath for 30 seconds and those who are young for 1 minute, this mean that they don't have COVID-19, either symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Earlier, Hindu Mahasabha had called COVID-19 an ”avatar” to punish non vegetarians. “Corona is not a virus, but avatar for the protection of poor creatures. they have come to give the message of death and punishment to the one who eats them,” Swami Chakrapani, the National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha had stated.

He had also asked the Chinese premier Xi Jinping to “create an idol of Corona and seek forgiveness”. Apart from that, he had suggested non vegetarian Chinese populace to take pledge of not harming any innocent creatures in future.