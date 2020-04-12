New Delhi: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra spiked to 1,895 on Sunday, up 134 from Saturday, as the state inched towards crossing the inglorious 2,000-mark. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: 134 Fresh Cases Reported From Maharashtra; 113 From Mumbai

Of the 134 cases recorded today, 113 were reported from Mumbai, seven from Mira Bhayandar, four from Pune, tw0 each from Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai-Virar and one each from Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Of the total number of cases from the state, more than 120 have lost their lives. Maharashtra, which is the worst COVID-19 affected state in the country, was also the first state or union territory to have racked up more than 1,000 positive cases of coronavirus.

Among cities, Mumbai, the state’s capital and the country’s financial capital, was the first to register over 1,000 cases of COVID-19.

Within Mumbai, Dharavi, which is Asia’s largest slum, has recorded the maximum number of cases at 43, including five casualties. Of these, 15 cases were reported today itself.

Earlier, in view of the grim situation in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14, unless extended, will, however, be in place in the state till April 30.