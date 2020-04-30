New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that 1718 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33050. The Health Ministry also said that the recovery rate is now 25.19%, adding that a progressive recovery rate has been observed in the country. Also Read - Coronavirus: 1813 Cases, 71 Deaths in 24 Hours; India’s Tally Rises to 31787, Says Health Ministry

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the recovery rate of COVID-19 cases stands at 25.19% which was 13.06% 14 days ago. Also Read - COVID-19 in India: Health Ministry Pitches For Home Isolation of Mild, Pre-symptomatic Cases, Issues Guidelines

“Fatality rate is 3.2%. Comorbidities was found in COVID-19 patients in 78% of the deaths. Doubling rate of the cases has now increased to 11 days,” Agarwal said. Also Read - Coronavirus: No Fresh Case in 85 Districts in 14 Days; Total Tally at 27,892; Recovery Rate 22.17%, Says Health Ministry

He also said that as far as testing and treatment protocol is concerned, all have to use RT-PCR test only.

On the other hand, the Union Home Ministry said that the Central Team in Hyderabad has found that the state has adequate number of testing kits and PPE. “The state is using an end-to-end IT dashboard to track patients right from testing to discharge,” Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said.

Replying to a query on Centre considering proposal by many state governments for running special trains to transport stranded people like students and migrant labourers, she said that the directives as of now from the government are to use buses only.