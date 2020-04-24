New Delhi: With 1,752 new cases in the last 24 hours, India on Friday witnessed biggest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases, following which the country’s tally surpassed 23,000-mark. A total of 37 casualties were reported in a day. “1752 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths registered in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases rises to 23,452, including 17915 active cases, 4813 cured and 724 deaths”, the Union Health Ministry data showed. Also Read - GDP Growth Projections Before COVID-19 Need to be Relooked, Revised: Finance Commission

However, there was a glimmer of hope amid all pervasive gloom as the Centre said that it has been able to slow down the infection rate to flatten the curve and minimise the spread during the period of the national lockdown which has entered the 30th day. Speaking at a daily briefing, Lav Agarwal, a Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, said that no new COVID-19 cases has been reported from 80 districts in the last 14 days. Besides, the recovery rate has also been improved to 20.57 per cent.

Our analysis shows lockdown has been effective in slowing the doubling rate of COVID-19 and saving lives. The lockdown decision was timely as the around 23,000 cases in India today could have been 73,000, said Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member and Chairman of Empowered Group 1.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath instructed nodal officers to prepare list of UP migrant workers stranded in other states due to COVID-19 lockdown to bring them back. Workers will be kept under quarantine for 14-days before being sent to their homes in respective villages in the state.

Surveillance is our primary weapon in the fight against COVID-19. About 9.45 lakh people are on surveillance system, said Dr. Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control.

Complete lockdown to be enforced in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai from April 26 to April 29 between 6 AM and 9 PM. In Salem and Tiruppur, complete lockdown will be enforced from April 26 and April 28 between 6 AM and 9 PM. Online food delivery to be allowed, announced Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Assam Government begins evacuating stranded students from Rajasthan’s educational hub Kota. 320 students are being brought back to Assam in 18 AC sleeper buses; likely to reach Guwahati on Saturday night or Sunday morning: Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore on yesterday. The two leaders exchanged views on the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, PM Modi promised to provide all possible support for maintaining supplies of essential goods, including medical products to Singapore. PM also expressed his appreciation for the support being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore.

The Union Home Ministry sent four new inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) to monitor implementation of lockdown, supply of essential goods and other related issues in 3 states–Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The teams will be deployed in Ahmedabad and Surat (in Gujarat), Hyderabad in Telangana, Tamil Nadu state capital Chennai, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava informed, adding that the central teams will be in addition to six already constituted.

Out of 47 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel who were sent to the quarantine centre in Narela (Delhi), 9 have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been sent to the isolation ward. All were deployed in Delhi, news agency ANI quoted CRPF sources as saying.

The total number of the containment zones in the national capital rose to 92. Gali No. 18 of Vijay Park in Maujpur area has been identified as a containment zone while Mansara Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave has been de-contained as no new case reported at the apartment.

138 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths have been reported in Delhi on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 2514 & death toll to 53. Out of the total positive cases, 1604 are active. A total of 857 patients have been discharged till date, said Delhi Health Department.

394 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of cases to 6817 and death toll to 310 in the state. A total of 957 patients have been discharged till date.