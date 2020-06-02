New Delhi: Maharashtra and Gujarat, two of the worst coronavirus-affected states in the country, and two states that are also simultaneously getting ready to handle the aftermath of cyclone Nisarga after it makes landfall there tomorrow, on Tuesday witnessed their overall COVID-19 figures spike to 72,300 and 17,632 respectively. Also Read - Amid Coronavirus, Central Hall Likely to Host Proceedings of Monsoon Session of Parliament

Maharashtra, which is the worst COVID-19 affected state by a distance, registered nearly 2,300 cases today-2,287-which took its overall COVID-19 toll past the 72,000-mark, to 72,300. Additionally, on the day, the state also registered 103 deaths while 1,225 patients were discharged. Also Read - Coronavirus: Nepal Records Highest Single-day Spike With 288 Fresh Cases

Hence, thus far, 2,465 patients have lost their lives in the state, while the total number of those discharged went past the 31,000-mark, to 31,333.

On the other hand, Gujarat-the home state of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah-registered 415 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths. The state now has a total of 17,632 cases, including 11,894 discharges and 1,092 casualties.

Maharashtra and Gujarat are, notably, the most and fourth-most affected states in the country due to coronavirus. While Tamil Nadu is second, Delhi is third.

Cyclone Nisarga is the second cyclone that will be affecting parts of India in recent days. On May 20, cyclone Amphan struck the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the former.