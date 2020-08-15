Bihar Coronavirus Update: Bihar on Saturday registered 3,536 new cases of coronavirus, crossing the one lakh mark in the process. Thus, it also became the eighth state in the country to have registered at least one lakh cases of coronavirus thus far. Also Read - Bajrang Punia Believes Coronavirus-forced Break Has Made it Challenging For Wrestlers Who Are Yet to Qualify For Tokyo Olympics

After today’s spike, Bihar has registered a total of 1,01,906 cases of COVID-19 till now. This includes over 65,000 recovered cases, 36,237 active cases and 515 deaths, of which 15 took place on the day.

Also today, for the second consecutive day, more than one lakh samples were tested. While 1.61 lakh samples were tested on Saturday, 1.21 lakh samples were tested a day ago, on Friday.

With Bihar crossing the one lakh mark, here’s where the top ten worst-hit states stand:

(1.) Maharashtra (5,72,734 as on August 14)

(2.) Tamil Nadu (3,32,105; +5,860)

(3.) Andhra Pradesh (2,81,817; +8,732)

(4.) Karnataka (2,11,108 as on August 14)

(5.) Delhi (1,50,652 as on August 14)

(6.) Uttar Pradesh (1,45,287 as on August 14)

(7.) West Bengal (1,10,358 as on August 14)

(8.) Bihar (1,01,906; +3,536)

(9.) Telangana (90,259 as on August 14)

(10.) Gujarat (76,569 as on August 14)

In the last 24 hours, India witnessed a spike of 65,002 new cases and 996 deaths, taking its overall COVID-19 count to 25,26,193. This includes 18,08,937 discharged/migrated cases, 6,68,220 active cases and 49,036 deaths.