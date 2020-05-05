New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that 3,900 new cases, 195 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,020 people have recovered. The health Ministry said that the recovery rate is 27.41%. Also Read - 24 People, Including Military Personnel, Test Positive For Coronavirus at Army’s RR Hospital in Delhi

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 is 46,433. Also Read - Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: With Over 215 Cases, Koyambedu Emerges as Chennai's Latest Hotspot, Shops Shuttered Down

He said that all need to ensure that people continue to receive non-COVID-19 healthcare services at both government and private facilities. He added that the services for critically ill patients should also run smoothly across the country. Also Read - Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Assam Becomes Epicentre of Deadly African Swine Fever

“We persuaded certain states as we were not receiving reports of cases/deaths on time from them, after which the cases have been reported and we have seen spike in death cases today,” he said.

He also stated that the health ministry is very comfortable in terms of managing COVID-19 as of now but any laxity at field level may have consequences.

“Over 12,726 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, 27.41 per cent of total cases,” he said. The health ministry said that the timely reporting, management of COVID-19 cases very crucial. “We found gaps in some states, these issues were addressed after persuasion.” He said.

The Home Ministry said that the offices that are operational now must ensure thermal scanning of employees. “The in-charge must ensure sufficient availability of face masks and sanitisers. Social distancing norms must be followed. Employees must be registered on Aarogya Setu app,” Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said.

She also said that to maintain social distancing, gathering of not more than 50 persons are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 persons at last rites of deceased persons.

The MHA also added that over 62 special trains run till now for domestic workers carrying about 70,000 travellers; 13 more such trains expected to run on Tuesday.