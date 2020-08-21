New Delhi: India’s coronavirus count has crossed the 29 lakh mark as the country recorded a spike of 68,898 in the last 24 hours, takings its tally to 29,05,824. Also, there were 983 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll past the 54,000 mark to 54,849. Also Read - Haryana CM Goes in 3-Day Quarantine After Union Minister Shekhawat Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Meanwhile, the number of recovered and active cases stand at 21,58,947 and 6,92,028 respectively. Recovered cases, active cases and deaths contribute 74.29%, 23.81% and 1.88% of the total number of cases respectively in the world's third-worst COVID-19 affected nation, after the United States and Brazil, respectively.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, in that order, continue to be the five worst-hit states in the country.

Also, in the last 24 hours, a total of 8,05,985 samples were tested for COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, adding that with this, a total of 3,34,67,237 samples have been tested for the Chinese-born infection thus far.