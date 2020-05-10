New Delhi: After crossing 7,000-mark in terms of coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu on Sunday became the third worst-hit state in the country, even surpassing Delhi and Maharashtra. Also Read - Tea Shops, Standalone Outlets Can Open in Tamil Nadu From Monday, But With These Conditions - Read Details

As per reports, Maharashtra has reported 20,200 cases and 779 deaths, followed by Gujarat with around 7,800 cases. Delhi, on the other hand, has recorded nearly 7,000 cases.

In Tamil Nadu, a number of cases were reported from Chennai, where the vegetable and fruit wholesale market at Koyembedu was declared as a hotspot. Notably, 1,500 positive cases were found to be linked to the market in the area.

After recording 7,204 cases, Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases with three more deaths and 669 fresh infections on Sunday. With the deaths of three men, the fatality count in the state has gone up to 47.

Talking about the rising cases of coronavirus, special nodal officer for Greater Chennai Corporation region, J Radhakrishnan said people need not have apprehensions about the rise in numbers as it only showed aggressive testing to detect infections to halt the further spread.

The official pointed out that families as a whole have been testing positive in some north Chennai areas.

“Every person should be an anti-COVID-19 soldier and make it a point to use mask without fail much like the way we use innerwear without fail,” he said and added that during inspections they found that about 30 per cent of the people here do not cover their faces.

Till date, 2,43,037 samples have been tested and today alone 13,367 throats / nasal swab specimens were taken for examination and there are 53 labs (37 in government and 16 private), a health department bulletin said.

Moreover, the state has announced major relaxation in lockdown in non-containment areas. As per the new order, private offices and tea shops will be allowed to open. On the other hand, shops selling essential items, fruits and vegetables will also be open from 6 AM to 7 PM. Apart from this, the standalone and neighbourhood shops will also be open between 10.30 AM and 6 PM.