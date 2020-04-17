New Delhi: With 840 active cases and a death toll of 47 people, the COVID-19 situation in Indore is like a ticking bombas the mortality rate of 5.58 per cent is much higher that the national average. From being India’s cleanest city for consecutive years, it didn’t take much time to become India’s wuhan, and the onus is not particularly on any one. When several other states hurried into action during the initial outbreak of the cases, Madhya Pradesh was in the throes of a politicial struggle. Also Read - Punjab CM Orders Strict Enforcement of Mask-wearing, Asks Police to Take Stringent Action Against Violators

COVID-19 Came to Indore Through Air Travellers Also Read - MHA Extends Visa of Stranded Foreigners Till May 3 in Wake of COVID-19 Lockdown

The coronavirus infection may have come into Indore in Madhya Pradesh through air travellers in January-February, Collector Manish Singh, who was not the collector at that time, has recently said. “It appears the virus came into the city from the local airport through air passengers in January and February,” Singh said. Since he was not the collector of Indore at the time, Singh said he is not aware whether the instructions issued to officials then were followed properly. “I feel the 5,000 to 6,000 people who returned from abroad should have been screened at the airport then. They had come from abroad and should have been strictly confined to their homes by the health department,” he said. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Govt Identifies 8 More Areas as 'Containment Zones', Total at 68

No, No Community Transmission

The authorities continue to maintain there was no threat of community transmission in the city. “The new COVID-19 cases are mainly of those who are either related to or have known the earlier patients. Such persons are already quarantined and, therefore, the question of community transmission does not arise,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said. While some social activists have claimed the numbers being tested for the infection are inadequate, Indore divisional commissioner has said the government laboratory had increased testing from 40 samples a day in the initial period of the outbreak to 300 per day now.