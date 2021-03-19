New Delhi: India today reported 39,726 fresh Coronavirus cases and 154 deaths in the last 24 hours., taking the total infection tally in the country stand to 1,15,14,331 and toll to 1,59,370. Further, 20,654 recovered from the disease during the same time span, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Friday. The daily rise in infections (39,726) was the highest recorded in 110 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,370 with 154 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 29. Also Read - Maharashtra Accounts For 60% of India's Total COVID Caseload | Check District-wise Corona Report Here

India COVID-19 tally report:

Total cases: 1,15,14,331 Total recoveries: 1,10,83,679 Active cases: 2,71,282 Death toll: 1,59,370 Total vaccination: 3,93,39,817

According to ICMR, 23,13,70,546 samples have been tested up to March 18 with 10,57,383 samples being tested on Thursday.

3 states on the verge of becoming covid hotspots:

Maharashtra has already been dealing with the worsening coronavirus situation. Now, three states—-Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh– may become the next coronavirus hotspots as they have also been showing a massive surge in their daily COVID-19 caseload. Of the total 39,726 new COVID19 cases registered in a day, more than 79 per cent were detected from these states, said government data.