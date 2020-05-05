New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the biggest single day spike of 3,900 novel coronavirus cases and 195 fatalities has been reported in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry also stated that the delay in reporting of COVID-19 cases by certain states has led to the sudden spurt in figures. Also Read - Coronavirus: ‘We Handled it in Right Way, Now Time to go Back to Work,' Says Donald Trump

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the timely reporting of cases and their management is very crucial while dealing with an infectious disease. He said that in this 24 hours period, India registered a record single day increase of 195 deaths and 3,900 cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,568 and cases to 46,433. Also Read - MHA Issues SOP For Indians Stranded Abroad, Makes 14-day Quarantine Mandatory on Arrival

He said that the lockdown has yielded very positive results, doubling time of cases has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days now. Also Read - Coronavirus in Forces: MHA Asks Chiefs to Consider 'Work-From-Home' For Those Not on Frontline

As per updates from the Health Ministry, the death toll reached 31 in Tamil Nadu, 29 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 28 fatalities due to the respiratory disease. Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each.

The Health Ministry data stated that the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 14, 541 followed by Gujarat at 5,804, Delhi at 4,898, Tamil Nadu at 3,550, Rajasthan at 3,061, Madhya Pradesh at 3,049 and Uttar Pradesh at 2,859.

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the current status of India’s efforts in coronavirus vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing. Holding a meeting of a task force on coronavirus vaccine development, PM Modi took note of the extraordinary coming together of academia, industry and government, combined with speedy but efficient regulatory process.

Earlier in the day, the Centre issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the return of Indians stranded abroad as well as NRIs and others who are stuck in India and wish to travel to international destinations for urgent reasons.

Issuing the order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said priority will be given for return to India to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers, labourers who have been laid off and those faced with expiry of short term visas.

The MHA also said people with medical emergencies, pregnant women, elderly, those required to return to India due to death of a family member, and students will also be given preference.

In the meantime, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan sought active community participation for the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya in the country, which he said was critical to stop the chain of vector transmission.

The health minister Vardhan urged all stakeholders to undertake awareness drives through active community participation and cooperation of all stakeholders.

On the other hand, over 230 industrial units and 20 real estate projects across Noida and Greater Noida were on Tuesday granted permission to resume work while adhering to guidelines under the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Centre, earlier in the day, suspended all the existing visas granted to foreign nationals till international air travel to and from India remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the OCI card holders who are already in India can stay in the country for any length of time.