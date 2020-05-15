New Delhi: In a major development with regards to India’s fight against coronavirus, the World Bank on Friday announced a social protection package worth 1 billion US dollars for India, adding that the package will be linked to COVID-19 relief programmes launched by the government. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: World Bank Announces USD 1 Billion Social Protection Package For India

Making the announcement, Junaid Ahmad, the World Bank’s Country Director for India further said that the bank was in talks with the government to partner it in three areas, namely health, social protection and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME). Also Read - COVID-19 May Wipe Out Significant Gains in Poverty Alleviation in South Asia, Warns World Bank

“India’s social protection is pivoted towards migrants, unorganised workers, portability & creating an integration of system. It piggybacks on an existing infrastructure of Public distribution system, Jan Dhan, Aadhar & mobile,” he further said.

Notably, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced an economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore or USD 266 billion to help mitigate the damage caused by the coronavirus and the lockdown announced to contain its spread.

The package, announced by the Prime Minister in an address to the nation Tuesday night, is worth 10% of the country’s GDP and is called ‘Atmanirbhar Mission’ (Self-Reliance Mission). Details regarding it are being given out by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in press conferences since Wednesday; more are scheduled in the coming days, including today.

With a spike of 3,967 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India’s overall COVID-19 count crossed the 80,000-barrier and is currently at 81,970, including 27,920 discharges and 2,649 deaths, of which 100 took place in the last 24 hours.