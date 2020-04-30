New Delhi: Pune’s Serum Institute of India, that partnered with Oxford University to bring out a potential vaccine for coronavirus, said that it will begin mass production of up to 6 crore doses of the antidote that is still under trial in Britain. Also Read - David Warner, Wife Candice Groove to Allu Arjun's ‘Butta Bomma’ During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH

While there is still no guarantee whether the vaccine will actually work on humans fighting coronavirus, Oxford University began its human trials last week, saying that they were confident of progress, as seen in pre-clinical trials.

Notably, Serum is the world's largest maker of vaccines and had previously teamed with Oxford for a malaria vaccine project. The company had earlier said that the productions would begin in the next two or three weeks, hoping to bring it to the market by October if the human clinical trials are successful.

“We expect the (COVID-19) vaccine to be out in the market by September – October, only if the trials are successful with the requisite safety and assured efficacy. We will be starting trials in India for this vaccine hopefully over the next 2-3 weeks’ time,” Poonawalla had said.

“Following that, we have undertaken the decision to initiate manufacturing at our own risk. The decision has been solely taken to have a jump-start on manufacturing, to have enough doses available, if the clinical trials prove successful,” he had said.

Of the innummerous vaccines tested out in labs, Oxford’s “ChAdOx1 nCoV-19” has by far come the closest to a successful trial. However, it is yet to find results on humans.

Meanwhile, more than 3.19 million people have been infected by the contagious disease globally, of which 2.28 lakh people have died. At the same time, in India, the number of confirmed cases have risen over the 33,000-mark, including 1,074 deaths and over 8,000 recoveries.