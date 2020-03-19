New Delhi: A youth suspected to be infected with Coronavirus on Wednesday night allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of New Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. While police said he was aged 35, a Health Ministry statement said the man 23-year-old. Also Read - Coronavirus: Gujarat Reports First Positive Cases, Two Infected from Rajkot, Surat | Highlights

The Airport authorities took the man to the hospital after he complained of a headache. Following which, he was immediately put in the isolation ward of the hospital. His samples had already been taken for testing.

According to the Health Ministry, the man was living in Australia's Sydney for the past one year and arrived at the Delhi airport on Wednesday.

He was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital where he reached around 9 pm, the ministry said, adding that he was taken to the seventh floor of the hospital for evaluation. When doctors reached there, he wasn’t found there.

Meanwhile, another doctor coming out of the building at the ground floor observed a body lying on the floor at 9.15 pm, the statement said.

His family has been informed. The body has now been sent for post-mortem.

