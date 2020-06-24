New Delhi: A day after seeking proof for the first “evidence-based” ayurvedic medicine ‘Coronil’ for the deadly coronavirus infection, the central government’s AYUSH ministry on Wednesday lauded Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali for its efforts and said it will give the pill a go-ahead after verifying the reports. Also Read - Asia Cup Will go Ahead in September or October: PCB CEO

“It’s a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule, it has to come to AYUSH Ministry first. They even said that they have sent a report. We’ll look into it and permission will be given after seeing the report,” AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik told ANI earlier today. Also Read - Patanjali Launches Coronavirus Medicine: What is Coronil And How it Helps in Treating COVID-19 Patients?

Following the company launch of the coronavirus medicine on Tuesday, the ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) had asked Patanjali to provide details based on which it launched the “cure” for COVID-19 patients. Also Read - British PM Boris Johnson Rules Out Return of Recreational Cricket, Says Ball is a Natural Vector of Disease

Yesterday, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna had said that the “communication gap” has been done away with and his company has fulfilled 100 per cent of all standard parameters for Randomised Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trials.

Patanjali has also been asked for details of the sample size, sites and hospitals where the research study was conducted and the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, the ministry said.

Notably, Patanjali launched the latest coronavirus drug Coronil claiming that clinical trials of the medicine has shown a 100 per cent improvement within seven days of treatment on COVID-19 patients.

““The whole world has been waiting for someone to develop a medicine for coronavirus. Today, we are proud that we developed the first ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus. It has been named Coronil. We’ve prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence & trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days and 100% patients recovered in 7 days,” Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said at the launch event.

He said that in the next few days, data of the trail will be released as evidence to bolster claims.