New Delhi: Two days after Yoga guru Baba Ram Dev launched Coronil Kit to treat coronavirus, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on Thursday said that the firm should have got final approval from the Centre before advertising the medicine in the market.

He also informed that the Centre has asked the firm to complete the requisite procedures.

"They (Patanjali Ayurved) should not have advertised it (Coronil) before getting final approvals. We have asked them to complete the requisite procedures. They have sent it to us, and we will take a decision soon," Shripad Naik said.

On Wednesday, the Union Minister had said that the Patanjali Ayurved ‘s medicine for treatment of COVID-19 was a “good initiative” but the due process has to be followed.

The Union Minister’s comments came after the AYUSH ministry asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide details of composition and research undertaken prior to the launch of these medicines and stop advertising them until the “issue” is examined.

“At a time when everybody is grappling for a cure for COVID-19, such an initiative is definitely good and but then due process has to be followed,” the minister said.

On the other hand, the Uttarakhand government has also issued a notice to Patanjali for launching a drug claiming to be a cure for coronavirus when it had only applied for an immunity booster against cough and fever.

The Patanjali Ayurved launched ‘Coronil tablet and Swasari vati’ medicines claiming they can cure the highly contagious disease within seven days.

It also claimed that the two Ayurveda-based medicines have shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system.