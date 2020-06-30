New Delhi: After much clamour and criticism regarding Patanjali’s Coronil medicine, the Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev-led company on Tuesday issued a clarification to the Uttrakhand Drug department saying it has not made or shipped any medicine called ‘Corona Kit’. It also denied claims of calling the new medicine a “cure” for coronavirus. Also Read - 'Marr Gaye Toh Full Refund': Hilarious Video Trolling Baba Ramdev's 'COVID-19 Vaccine' Coronil Breaks Internet

Releasing an official statement, Patanjali said "That it is denied, we have made any medicine named as 'Corona Kit'. We have only packed the following medicines – 'Divya Swasari Vati', "Divya Coronil Tablet' & 'Divya Anu Tail' in a shipping/packaging carton for shipping purpose."

"Further we have not commercially sold any kit named as 'Coronil Kit' nor we have publicized it against the treatment of Corona (COVID- 19), instead of that we have only promoted the successful trial of the medicine before media," the statement noted adding that they never said the medicines were a cure for the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Coronil tablet was launched last Tuesday for treatment of coronavirus patients. “We’ve prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID-19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days and 100% patients recovered in 7 days,” Baba Ramdev said at the launch event.

“We conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results,” CEO of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna had claimed.

However, the central government’s AYUSH ministry later charged at Patanjali for publicising a COVID “cure” without an appropriate license. The ministry had asked the Patanjali for details of sample size, sites, hospitals where research study was conducted, and ethics panel clearance.