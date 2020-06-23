New Delhi: Hours after Yoga Guru Ramdev launched Patanjali’s Coronil Kit, claiming to cure Covid-19, the Union Ministry of AYUSH on Tuesday took congnisance of the matter and asked the company to provide details of medicines and to stop advertising or publicising such claims. Also Read - Patanjali OrderMe: How to Order Coronil Kit Through This App, When Will it be Available in Market?

Issuing a statement, the AYUSH Ministry said that it has taken cognizance of news in media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for COVID-19 treatment by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. Also Read - Coronil: All You Need to Know About Ayurvedic Drug Which Claims to Cure Coronavirus Within a Week

“The company asked to provide details of medicines and to stop advertising or publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined,” the Ministry of AYUSH said. Also Read - Coronil Becomes the Top Trend on Twitter As Ramdev's Patanjali Launches Ayurvedic Covid-19 Drug, Memes & Jokes Abound

The Ministry has also asked the Patanjali for details of sample size, sites, hospitals where research study was conducted, and ethics panel clearance.

“Patanjali has been asked to provide at the earliest details of name and composition of the medicine being claimed for COVID treatment,” the AYUSH ministry said.

The AYUSH Ministry also said that the advertisement of Patanjali’s alleged drugs regulated under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954

The development comes after Patanjali Ayurved launched the Coronil and Swasari’ medicine with the claim that it has discovered a cure for COVID-19.

However, the ministry said the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it.

“The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID outbreak,” the ministry said in its statement.

The firm claimed its medicine has shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 patients, except those on life support systems.

The medicines have been developed by Patanjali Research Center, Haridwar and privately-owned National Institute of Medical Science, Jaipur following all protocols with clinically controlled trial-based evidence.

However, a government notification bars companies from advertising a cure without government approval.

The test has been done on all kinds of patients except those who are highly infected and are on life support systems as ventilators.

Priced at Rs 545, the Corona kitwould be available pan India within a week. The kit will have medicines for 30 days. This is not an immunity booster but a coronavirus cure, Ramdev said.