New Delhi: Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched 'Coronil', the first-ever clinically tested, evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for curing deadly coronavirus, which has killed more than 14,000 people across the country. While launching the medicine, Yoga Guru Ramdev claimed that 69 per cent of patients recovered within 3 days and 100 per cent in a week or 7 days.

"The whole world has been waiting for someone to develop a medicine for coronavirus. Today, we are proud that we developed the first ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus. It has been named Coronil. We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence & trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days and 100% patients recovered in 7 days", said Ramdev, while speaking to reporters about clinical trials.

He added that in the next few days, data of the trail will be released as evidence to bolster claims.

Patanjali has claimed that the clinical trials which were controlled in nature, was jointly conducted by Patanjali Research Institute which is based out of Haridwar and the National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur.

All You Need to Know About ‘Coronil Kit’

The ‘Coronil kit’ consists of 3 medicines including 2 in tablet form and one liquid. It work on the respiratory system of the body.

Its Ingredients

According to Ramdev Ayurvedic elements including Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi are used in the tablet. “There are more than 100 compounds used in the Coronil,” he added. An entire kit is being made for that which consists of other Ayurvedic medicine as well which helps in immunity.

The ayurvedic ingredients help in boosting internal immunity and fight other symptoms including fever, cold and cough.

Coronil Price

The entire kit comes at Rs 600. However, the company has announced that it will be given for free to those living below the poverty line.

Coronil dosage?

Panajali prescribes,”2-2 tablets should be consumed with hot water half an hour after meals. The above mentioned drug intake and quantity is suitable for people between 15 to 80 years of age. Half the amount of the above mentioned medicines can be used for children between the age of 6 to 14 years.”

These are the written instructions on the pack.

How to Buy Coronil?

Initially, it will be available at Patanjali stores.

Home Delivery available?

An e-commerce app named ‘Order Me’ will be launched soon for the home delivery of Coronil kit.