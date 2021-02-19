New Delhi: Yog Guru Ramdev on Friday released the first evidence-based medicine for coronavirus by Patanjali’. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event. The medicine for which the data has been released is Coronil. Earlier last year, Patanjali had claimed that its Ayurvedic medicine ‘coronil’ can cure coronavirus infection. Later a plea was filed in a Delhi court seeking direction to the police to register an FIR against Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Acharya Balkrishna and others for making money by taking advantage of people’s miseries. However, after facing flak, Patanjali’s Coronil Kit was licensed as an ‘immunity booster’. Also Read - #BoycottPatanjali Trends on Twitter As Netizens Slam Baba Ramdev's Company For Selling 'Fake' Honey & Not Supporting Farmers' Protests

"Ayurveda has Rs 30,000 Cr economy in India. As per official data, it used to see a growth of 15-20% every yr pre-COVID. Post-COVID, this growth rate has risen to 50-90%. It's an indication that people have accepted it. There's marked improvement in exports & FDI", said the health minister.