New Delhi: Ever since Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has launched ‘Coronil Kit’ as a treatment for coronavirus, a number of other traditional medicines has emerged in the country in the past two days. Starting from AYUSH ministry to Tamil Nadu, the government agencies have claimed that these medicines have cure for coronavirus. Also Read - Coronil Kit: Govt Says Patanjali Should Not Have Advertised Drug Before Getting Final Approval

While launching the medicine on Tuesday, Baba Ramdev claimed that Coronil is the first Ayurvedic medicine to cure coronavirus even as the whole scientific community is struggling to develop an effective cure for it. Also Read - Will Take Action if Patanjali Coronil is Sold Here: Rajasthan Government

Coronil Kit Also Read - You Didn't Have Licence: Uttarakhand's Ayush Ministry Sends Notice to Ramdev For Coronil

On Tuesday, Patanjali claimed that ‘Coronil’ and ‘Swasari’ had shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Launching the medicines at a press conference in Haridwar, Ramdev claimed “100 per cent recovery rate in 7 days”.

Available at Rs 545, the Corona kit will have medicines for 30 days. Patanjali claimed that the corona medicine kit can also be taken as prevention for coronavirus.

Made from the extracts of pure Giloy, Tulsi and Ashwagandha, the coronil kit consists of three medicines such as Coronil, Shwasari and Anu Tel.

However, Patanjali has received notice from the Centre and Uttarakhand government for advertising the drug without getting prior approval from the government.

Siddha treatment

On the same day, the Tamil Nadu government came up with yet another traditional medicine, claiming that the native Siddha treatment for patients with no or mild symptoms has given 100 per cent recovery rate.

After reporting successful recovery of 25 patients at a centre in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu government is also planning to expand the use of Siddha treatment at the Ambedkar College at Vyasarpadi in the state capital.

Citing century-old wisdom behind Siddha, Tamil Nadu Development Minister K Pandiarajan said that there is a 100 per cent success rate. As a traditional medicine, he said the state is blending Siddha, Yoga and Ayurveda. However, he added that there is no empirical verification but there is enough history.

Another senior officer from the state’s health department told NDTV that they are giving Siddha treatment only for willing cases among symptomatic and mild cases.

​Arsenicum Album 30

Amidst all these Ayurvedic medicines, the AYUSH Ministry on Friday claimed that ​Arsenicum Album 30, a homeopathic treatment, can keep Covid-19 at bay.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik said that ​Arsenicum Album 30, which is pushed by his department, has cure for Covid-19.

Giving assurance, he said that if someone takes Arsenicum Album, then Covid-19 will never touch them. However, the minister did not say why the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has not endorsed the claim on Arsenicum Album 30 as yet.

Saying that this medicine has been used for the treatment of cholera, the minister said that in many places like Mumbai, this medicine was bought and distributed in large quantities in containment zones.