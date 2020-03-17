

















Coronavirus in India LIVE: The number of coronavirus cases across the country reached 126, after 7 new cases were reported from Noida, Karnataka and Ladakh. In Karnataka and Noida, two people tested positive for COVID-19, while in Ladakh 3 persons were diagnosed with the deadly epidemic. According to the reports of Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has highest number of positive cases followed by Kerala. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

Yesterday, in a bid to contact the deadly virus, the Narendra Modi-led Centre issued a fresh advisory on social distancing measures. Besides, it is also formulating a strategy as to how to go about with coronavirus casualties. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Wife Does an Anushka Sharma, Interrupts Husband's Instagram Live Chat With Yuvraj Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown

The government has suggested closure of all educational establishments (schools, colleges, universities etc.), gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. The Centre has also written to all the Chief Secretaries to promote online education. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

The Centre advised the states to explore the possibility of postponing exams. The ongoing exams will be conducted only after ensuring a physical distance of one metre between the students.

The government, further, asked the private sector to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible. “Meetings, as far as feasible, shall be done through video conferencing. Minimise or reschedule meetings involving large number of people unless necessary,” read a government statement.

The Centre has strongly urged restaurants to ensure handwashing protocol and proper cleanliness of frequently touched surfaces. “Ensure physical distancing (minimum one metre) between tables; encourage open air seating with adequate distancing,” said the advisory.

Those who have already planned a wedding are allowed to go ahead, but are requested to have a limited gathering. All non-essential social and cultural gatherings should be postponed, the advisory added.

Apart from that, PM Modi also urged people to share the technology-driven solutions to tackle the infection.

“Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet. A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. I would urge them to share them on ‘MyGovIndia’. These efforts can help many,” PM Modi tweeted yesterday.