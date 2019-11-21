New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress for its remark on electoral bonds and said it is a good attempt to get honest money in politics. Further targeting the Congress, the BJP said the alliance of the defeated corrupt politicians never wanted the clean and tax-paid transparent money in elections.

“Through electoral bonds, the clean and honest money came to electoral politics. People, who are now bringing meaningless allegations against the Central government over electoral bonds, have believed in its use during polls,” Union Minister Piyush Goyal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Saying that the Congress grew rich with this money, Goyal said the BJP used the money from the electoral bond for the right purpose.

The statement from the BJP comes hours after the Congress in the Lok sabha said the Central government did not maintain transparency so far as the electoral bond is concerned. Saying this, the Opposition Congress staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress raised the issue during the Zero Hour after the party protested on the issue in the morning when the Lower House of Parliament met for the day.

Congress leader Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha said the RTI in 2018 revealed that the government overruled Reserve Bank of India on electoral bonds. Tewari also alleged that despite the warning from the RBI and the Election Commission, the Central government went ahead with electoral bonds.

The Congress also alleged that the corruption of the Central government has been covered up through electoral bonds.

Refuting allegations by the Congress on RBI, Goyal said that the Central government took almost a year to understand and address the concerns of the RBI and the Election Commission over the issue.

He said that the EC by now must have been satisfied after witnessing the transparency and honest money being brought in political funding.