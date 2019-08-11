New Delhi: In a bid to show how wholeheartedly Kashmiris have accepted the revocation of Article 370, BJP through its Twitter handle tweeted a video of people hailing the move.

With a post in Hindi that read, “For long three families filled their coffers with money sent for development of Jammu and Kashmir but now this corruption will end. Come let us all welcome the new dawn of change in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” the BJP tweeted the video.

पहले, अपनी तिजोरियां भरकर जम्मू-कश्मीर को खोखला करते रहे तीन परिवार। लेकिन अब नाइंसाफी की जंजीरों से मुक्त हुई कश्मीरियत, जम्हूरियत और इंसानियत। आइये नए भारत के साथ हम सब मिलकर नए जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख का भी निर्माण करें। pic.twitter.com/bMzY5emqjC — BJP (@BJP4India) August 10, 2019

The video shows one man saying that now “corruption will end,” the other one says, “A big decision has been taken after 70 years,” then a crying Kashmiri Pandit woman narrates how her brother was killed during the 1990 J&K unrest.

“There is peace here now, no incident of stone-pelting,” a group of people sitting somewhere in a forest tell the camera.

Meanwhile, half-a-dozen petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court – four in the past 24 hours – opposing the Centre’s decision revoking Article 370 and the curfew imposed to curb attempts at disturbing law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

Three of the petitions challenging the presidential order making Article 370 a dead letter in the Constitution and the others are connected with the imposition of curfew and its consequences in the region.

The National Conference petition, leading the lot, underpins the genesis and evolution of Article 370 and its provision Article 35A. The petition contended that framers of the Constitution advocated for a pluralistic federal model.

Article 370 was extensively considered and carefully drafted in order to ensure the peaceful and democratic accession of the formerly princely state of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian Union, drawing out the significance of Article 370, which defines and regulates the relationship between J&K and the Union of India, it said.

With agency inputs