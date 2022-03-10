Cortalim Election Result LIVE: Cortalim is one of the 40 Assembly seats in Goa and falls under the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes for Cortalim Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly was held in a single-phase on February 14. Alina Saldanha from the BJP won the seat in 2017 by defeating the Antonio Vas IND candidate by a margin of 518 votes. In the 2022 Cortalim Assembly elections, Narayan Naik of BJP will contest against Olencio Simoes of Congress.Also Read - Goa Assembly Election Result Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly, 332 Candidates in Fray

Narayan G Naik: BJP Olencio Simoes: Congress Alina Saldanha: AAP Gilbert Rodrigues: TMC-MGP

6:25 AM: Counting of votes to begin shortly