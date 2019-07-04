New Delhi: A day after Pakistan slapped charges of terror financing on 13 leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD), including its chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, New Delhi on Thursday seemed unperturbed and called this step ‘cosmetic’ and ‘half-hearted’.

Addressing the media today, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “Let us not get fooled by such cosmetic steps. Pakistan’s sincerity to take action against terrorists and terror groups will be judged on the basis of their ability to demonstrate… verifiable, credible and irreversible action against terror groups operating from their soil and not on the basis of half-hearted measures which they undertake sometimes to hoodwink the international community. We want a normal relationship in an environment free from terror.”

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), which registered the cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 in five cities of Punjab, declared that the JuD was financing terrorism from the massive funds collected through non-profit organisations and trusts, including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust, the Dawn reported.

These non-profit organisations were banned in April as the CTD during investigations found that they had links with the JuD and its top leadership and them accused of financing terrorism by building huge assets/properties from the collected funds in Pakistan.

On Monday and Tuesday, 23 FIRs were registered against JuD leaders at the CTD police stations of Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Sargodha.

Besides Saeed, his brother-in-law Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Ameer Hamza, Mohammad Yahya Aziz, Mohammad Naeem, Mohsin Bilal, Abdul Raqeeb, Ahmad Daud, Muhammad Ayub, Abdullah Ubaid, Mohammad Ali and Abdul Ghaffar were also booked.

The statement issued by the MEA further read that Pakistan always claims to have taken some action but goes into a denial mode when India seeks punitive measures against ‘certain terror elements’.

This comment was made in reference to fugitive underworld don from Mumbai Dawood Ibrahim, who is believed to be hiding in Paksistan. Ibrahim is wanted in India for 1993 blasts case.

According to Zee Media reports, explosive revelations about Dawood and his international crime syndicate have been made by his key aide Jabir Motiwala. Motiwala, a Pakistani national, was arrested by Scotland Yard’s Extradition Unit in August last year on the request of the US government.

The 51-year-old has been charged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with money laundering, extortion and conspiracy to import unlawful substances such as heroin. The FBI has requested the UK to extradite Motiwala to America to face trial. The matter is currently pending in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Meanwhile, blasting Islamabad for its ‘double standard’, the statement further read, “This basically is a case of double standards, this is something, where they stand completely exposed as far as their claims of taking action against terror groups in Pakistan, is concerned.”

With IANS inputs