New Delhi: The Central Government has announced an aviation security fee applicable from July 1, 2019, which will make the future air travel costlier. The Ministry of Civil Aviation released an order dated June 7, 2019, which disclosed the details of fee for domestic and international passengers.

“In exercise of the power conferred under Rule 88 A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the Central Government has accorded the approval for levy of Aviation Security Fee,” the order read.

Ministry of Civil Aviation: Aviation security fee for domestic passengers will be levied at rate of Rs 150 per embarking passenger. Fee for international passengers will be levied at rate of Rs US$ 4.85 or equivalent Indian Rupees per embarking passenger with effect from 1st July — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019

As per the order, the aviation security fee for the domestic passengers will be levied at the rate of Rs 150 per embarking passenger and for the international passengers, the fee will be levied at the rate of US $ 4.85 or equivalent Indian rupees per embarking passenger.

Aviation Security Fee will replace the Passenger Service Fee (Security Component) which was being charged so far at the rate of Rs 130 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against Indian Rupees and USD 3.25 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against foreign currency.

Passenger Service Fee (PSF) is charged as part of passenger fare of air travel. It is collected under two heads (i) PSF- Security Component and (ii) Facilitation Component.

The PSF(Security Component) is collected to meet the expenditure on security services provided by CISF which is performing security services at airports in line with the guidelines issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.