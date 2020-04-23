New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Mohan Lal Bauthiyal, who played a significant role when Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh, could not believe it when he received a call from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday at around 8.26 AM. He was going out for a stroll in his native village Eta in Dugadda block in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district. The caller told him PM Modi wanted to talk to him. Also Read - India Vs Pakistan Over SAARC? Now, Pakistan to Hold Meeting on Deeper Cooperation During Covid-19

He was overjoyed to hear the voice of the prime minister on the other end within seconds of the call from the PMO, who asked him how he was doing. Modi talked to his old associate for nearly three minutes, taking a trip down the memory lane. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Shares Inspirational Video With Positive Message to Beat COVID-19 Lockdown Blues

They talked about how they had met during the Pradesh BJP’s working committee meeting at Badrinath in 1998 and then at an election meeting at Shrinagar, Garhwal, in 2014, reported PTI. Modi told Bauthiyal he was talking to him as he had decided to speak to his old friends from Jana Sangh days at these critical times. Also Read - Trending News Today April 23, 2020: Rs 15,000 Per Piece?! Kashmiri Engineers Create Low-Cost Ventilator, Ruhdaar, Amid COVID-19 Lockdown | Watch

“It is a great honour for a party worker when the prime minister himself calls him to ask him how he is doing. These are the qualities that have made Modi ji the hero of the masses,” Bauthiyal, who is reckoned among founding leaders of the BJP in Uttarakhand, said.

Bauthiyal joined the Jana Sangh in 1960, the Janata Party in 1970 and the BJP in 1980.

After Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh, Bauthiyal held several important party positions, including president of the BJP’s panchayat cell, president of its disciplinary committee besides being a member of the party’s national council.

(With PTI Inputs)