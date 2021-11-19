New Delhi: Hours after PM Modi announced that the three farm laws will be repealed, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday praise the Centre’s decision but expressed regret that the government was unsuccessful in convincing some farmer groups about benefits of these laws.Also Read - Explained: 3 Possible Reasons Why PM Modi Repealed The Farm Laws?

In a video message, Tomar said that the Central government wanted to remove hurdles being faced by the farming community by bringing three new farm laws. Also Read - Statesmanlike Move: Amit Shah on PM Modi's Decision to Repeal Farm Laws

“I am sad that we were not successful in convincing some farmers about the benefit of these laws,” Tomar said. Also Read - Farm Laws Repealed After A Year: A Look Into Timeline of Farmers Movement

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar welcomes PM's decision to repeal three #FarmLaws but expresses regret that govt was unsuccessful in convincing some farmer groups about benefits of these laws — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 19, 2021

Saying that the farm laws, which were passed by Parliament, would have definitely benefited farmers, Tomar added that PM Modi’s intention behind these laws was to bring a “revolutionary change” in the lives of farmers.

He also stated that PM Modi always tried to bring changes in the farm sector through these laws, however, such situation arose as some farmers found problems in these laws.

Tomar in the video message asserted that the Modi government has been committed to agriculture and farmers welfare since last seven years.

“The government has decided to fix the minimum support price (MSP) at least 1.5 times of the cost of production, procurement has doubled,” he said.

He further said to support small farmers income, the government has launched the PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 1.62 lakh crore has been disbursed to farmers so far.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that the Centre has decided to repeal three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year. However, he urged all the protesting farmers to return home from the protest site.

PM Modi said this while addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. He further insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to people of the country that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

“There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers,” he said.

“I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws,” PM Modi said.

(With inputs from PTI)