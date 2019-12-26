New Delhi: Just like million other Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too was waiting patiently to catch a glimpse of the annular solar eclipse today, which is the last one for the decade.

However, the PM’s hopes were dashed because of the cloud cover and he couldn’t enjoy the rare celestial treat, but he caught glimpses of the eclipse on the live stream.

In a tweet, the PM said, ”Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts”.

The December 26 solar eclipse was visible most prominently from South India while other parts of India witnessed a partial solar eclipse. Several parts of India, including Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi are witnessing the rare celestial event.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth. This is the second solar eclipse of the century.

As per experts, skywatchers should use safe viewing equipment and proper techniques to view the celestial event as the infrared and ultraviolet rays of the Sun can cause severe retinal damage, astronomers have warned.

Mumbaikars too woke up to see thick grey clouds looming over the city, which deprived them of a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

If you too, weren’t able to watch the eclipse, there are several YouTube channels where you can watch the various phases of the solar eclipse live. Some of them are – Canary Islands-based Slooh Observatory, Sri Lanka’s Tharulowa Digital, CosmoSapiens among others.