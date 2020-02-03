Bengaluru: The Karnataka police on Monday told the High Court that self-styled godman Nithyananda was on a “spiritual tour”. The police also submitted an affidavit to the court, in which it said that it was unable to issue serve notice to Nithyananda personally.

According to a report by livelaw.in, this was in response to the direction passed by the court on January 31 to serve notice on Nithyananda in a petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to him in a rape case of 2010.

The court then asked the prosecution if the physical presence of the godman was required. To which, the latter replied in the negative.

“Is this the first time you are serving a court summons?. How do you say this is effecting service and complying with directions of the court? It means that you have forced her to come to the court. You are playing a game”, the judge said, pulling up the police.

The Karnataka High Court then reserved the order on the bail cancellation petition filed by a complainant against Nithyananda.

The order will be pronounced on February 5, 2020.

Last month, Gujarat Police said that the Interpol issued a ‘Blue Corner notice’ to help in locating him.

The self-styled godman is charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram.

At a time when the notice is issued to find his location, media reports have surfaced that he has created a ‘Hindu nation’ named as Kailaasa with its own flag and political setup. It is believed to have been set up on an island near Ecuador.

However, in December, the Embassy of Ecuador in the national capital denied giving asylum to Nithyananda or helping him in purchasing any land or island in South America.