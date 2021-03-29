Srinagar: A block development council (BDC) member and his personal security guard were killed and a civilian was injured Monday morning in a militant attack outside the Municipal office in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir. Initial police reports indicated a local LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit, along with a foreign terrorist is involved in the attack. Also Read - Mehbooba Mufti Denied Passport Due to 'Adverse' Police Verification Report

"Preliminary probe indicates a local LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit, along with a foreign terrorist is involved. IGP Kashmir took serious note of inappropriate retaliation by PSOs of protected persons present on spot & directed SSP Sopore to put 4 PSOs under suspension," the J&K Police issued a statement this evening on the firing incident.

The probe revealed that terrorists fired indiscriminately upon Municipal Councillors near Lone Building opposite SDH Sopore resulting in injuries to 2 Councillors Reyaz Ahmad Pir & Shams-ud-din Pir & police personnel Shafqat Nazirm, the police said.

Councillor Reyaz Ahmad and police personnel Shafqat Ahmad succumbed to their injuries on the spot and attained martyrdom. Meanwhile, another injured councillor has been shifted to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir: Wreath laying ceremony of Police personnel Shafqat & councillor Riyaz Ahmad in Sopore. The two lost their lives today when terrorists fired at Municipal Office in Sopore. pic.twitter.com/mpfieciJuP — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar directed SSP Sopore to suspend the four PSOs of protected persons who were present during the incident and didn’t retaliate appropriately.

The J&K Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation at various locations is going on to track down the assailants.