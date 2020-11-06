The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday said that the countdown for the launch of PSLVC49/EOS01 mission has commenced at 1302 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is scheduled for Saturday at 1502 Hrs IST. Also Read - Countdown For Launch of India's Radar Imaging Satellite PSLV-C49 Begins on Friday

“PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission: The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission commenced today at 13:02 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota,” ISRO said on Friday. Indias Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites. Also Read - US Court Asks ISRO's Commercial Arm to Pay USD 1.2 Billion to Bengaluru Start-up

EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, ISRO has said. The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, it said. Also Read - ISRO to Launch PSLV C49-First Satellite of 2020 From Sriharikota Spaceport on November 7

The customer satellites include one from Lithuania for technology demonstration, and four each from Luxembourg and USA for maritime applications and multi-mission remote sensing respectively.