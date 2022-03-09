New Delhi: As the counting of votes for all five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand – all set to begin on Thursday, the Election Commission on Wednesday said it has deployed 130 Police Observers, 10 special observers. Giving details, the EC said that the EVMs are kept under 3-layer security, under 24×7 and the serial number of each EVM has been shared with political parties.Also Read - Punjab: Gathering of People Outside Counting Centres Prohibited, Sec 144 Imposed in Districts

The EC further said that some rumours related to EVMs were spread which is wrong and action has been taken. The EC added that the commission has directed CEO UP to take action against such rumour mongers. The EC said that it has taken action against any type of breach of protocol and has suspended ADM Varanasi. Also Read - Deoband Election Result LIVE: Will Lotus Bloom Again? Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

For the counting of votes in five states, the EC said it has deployed more than 50,000 officials. The EC said that nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs). Also Read - Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: When & Where To Watch LIVE Stream of Counting of Votes on March 10

The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines. The assembly polls in these five states were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

Uttar Pradesh, which has a maximum of 403 assembly constituencies, will have more than 750 counting halls, followed by Punjab over 200. Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in the five states to monitor the process.

In view of the pandemic, the Election Commission had issued separate guidelines for counting the vote counting day. As per the poll panel’s guidelines, counting centres have to be disinfected before and after the counting process.

To ensure distancing norms, the counting halls have to be sufficiently big with proper ventilation, windows and exhaust fans.

Despite being fully vaccinated, if anyone has Covid symptoms such as fever or cold, he or she will not be allowed inside the counting hall.

Every counting official and security personnel will be provided with mask, sanitiser, face shield and hand gloves.

Not more than seven counting tables will be set up in a counting hall.

Uttar Pradesh: An EC official told PTI that the counting in all the 75 districts of the state will begin at 8 AM. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted, he said.

Elaborating about arrangements on March 10, the election official said that the Covid protocols, including the use of hand gloves, sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners and adhering to social distancing norms, will be followed at the counting centres throughout the state.

Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres, the official said, adding media centres have also been set up there.

About the security arrangements, the official said a three-layer security set-up has been made comprising of central police forces, PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and the state police. A total of 250 companies of CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) have been provided to all the districts and commissionerates on March 10, the police said.

Punjab: In the meantime, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said in view of counting of votes on Thursday, prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in all districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres is prohibited. All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting, and as per instructions of the Election Commission, only two people can accompany the winning candidate or his official representative to the counting centre to collect the certificate, he said, adding that victory processions are prohibited as well.

The EC said personnel from 45 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed at the counting centres. Around 7,500 officials will be deputed for the counting process in the state.