Home

News

India

Countries That Celebrate Their Independence Day on August 15 Along With India

Countries That Celebrate Their Independence Day on August 15 Along With India

India gained independence today on August 15 and as we celebrate the 77th year of independence of country, do you know that apart from India, there are other nations across the world who also happen to celebrate their Independence Day on August 15? Know which countries are part of this list..

Countries other than India that attained independence on August 15

New Delhi: August 15, 1947 is the date when India gained freedom from the British Rule, that had kept India in its shackles for close to two hundred years. Do you know that apart from India, South Korea, North Korea, Bahrain and two other nations also happen to celebrate their Independence Day on August 15.

Trending Now

As India enters its 77th year of independence, let us look at those countries who faced problems very similar to India and gained independence as a nation on August 15 itself. This list of countries includes Bahrain, North Korea, South Korea, Democratic Republic of Congo and Liechtenstein.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein is one of the smallest and also the richest countries in the world, located in Central Europe; it is bordered by Switzerland on its west and Austria on its east. In the year 1866, Liechtenstein gained independence from the German rule and on August 5, 1940, the government of the Principality of Liechtenstein declared officially, August 15 to be the country’s National Day.

South Korea – North Korea

South Korea and North Korea, despite being two different countries, celebrate independence day on the same day as they are both carved out of the Korean Peninsula which was under the Japanese Colonial Rule for about 35 years; both North Korea and South Korea celebrate August 15 as the National Liberation Day of Korea. In South Korea, it is known as ‘Gwangbokjeol’ which means ‘the day the light returned’ and in North Korea, it is known as ‘Chogukhaebangui nal’- it means ‘liberation of the fatherland day’.

Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo, in the year 1960, gained full independence from France after being ruled by them for exactly 80 years. August 15 is the date when each year, this country celebates its independence. Their independence day is known as Congolese National Day.

Bahrain

An island country in the Persian Gulf, Bahrain declared its independence on August 15, 1971 following a United Nations Survey of the Bahraini population. Bahrain also signed a friendship treaty with the British that ended all previous agreements between the two nations. Interestingly, even though Bahrain gained independence on August 15, the country celebrates December 16 as its National Day.

Speaking of India, on August 15 1947, Lord Mountbatten, the last British Governor General of India brought the Indian Independence Act, 1947 into action that granted the country its freedom and also announced the partition of the nation, giving birth to a Muslim majority country, Pakistan. Every year, the Prime Minister of the country unfurls the National Flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi and celebrates this day with the citizens of the nation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES