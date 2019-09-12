New Delhi: Taking a swipe at former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that ‘those who thought they are above law are now approaching courts praying bail’. Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, he also narrated a dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan’s popular Bollywood film ‘Om Shanti Om’, and asserted that the country has just seen the ‘trailer’ of the fast functioning of his government within the first 100 days as the entire ‘movie’ is yet to be released.

“Our government’s commitment and pledge are to control corruption. Some people have already gone inside (jail) which is their rightful place development is our pledge and commitment; never has the country has seen such acceleration in development,” PM Modi said speaking at a public meeting at Prabhat Tara maidan now renamed as Jagannath maidan.

Last week, the Prime Minister had made similar remarks when he kickstarted poll campaign in Rohtak district of Haryana. “Whatever big decisions were taken in the past 100 days, inspiration behind them were 130 crore people of the country. Because of your unprecedented support, the government could take major decisions from farm sector to national safety and security. This is only the beginning and its benefits will be felt in the coming time, he had said.

However, the Opposition defined the 100 days of Modi government by using a set of three letters – tyranny, chaos, and anarchy.

On Sunday, Gandhi had ‘congratulated’ Modi government on completing 100 days with a hashtag ‘100 days no vikas’ (development). “Congratulations to the Modi govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans where it’s needed the most — to turnaround our ravaged economy,” he had tweeted.

Earlier in the day, former PM Manmohan Singh, in an interview to a news portal had said “I believe that we are entering a different kind of crisis now, a prolonged economic slowdown that is both structural and cyclical. The first step in a crisis is to acknowledge that we are facing one.”